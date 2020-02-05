Young girl who went missing in Lancing has been found

Police have reported that a young girl, who went missing last month in Littlehampton, has been found.

According to police, Mia Thornton, 16, had a head injury, which needed medical attention, when she went missing on January 21.

A police spokesman said today (Wednesday, February 5): “We’re pleased to say that Mia Thornton, 16, who was reported missing from an address in Littlehampton on January 21, has now been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

