Yapton woman wins lottery jackpot: 'I’ve never won anything before'

A woman from Yapton has become the Rockinghorse Lotto's seventh jackpot winner.

The charity lottery has a £5,000 jackpot, which was won by Jean Street, 71, after she matched all four numbers in the draw on Wednesday, July 10.

Lottery manager Trevor Watson was joined by Rockinghorse Lotto agent Jeff Hayler to present the cheque to Jean, who was 'visibly moved' upon receiving her winnings and 'couldn’t believe she had won'.

Jean, who lives with her partner Pearl, said: “I’ve never won anything before, and I’m absolutely delighted to be able to support Rockinghorse in the process. I’m planning on spending some of the money on a new wheelchair.”

The Rockinghorse Lotto, launched in 2014, offers all-cash prizes with a jackpot worth up to £5,000 and players can take part for £2 a week.

A Rockinghorse Lotto spokesperson said proceeds are donated to local causes, supporting the charity’s projects at children’s services and paediatric units across Sussex.