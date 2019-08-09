Yapton Summer Fair cancelled after extreme weather warning

Yapton Summer Fair has been cancelled following warnings over extreme weather.

Organisers of the Village Green event said they were 'so sad' to announce the fair was cancelled after yellow warnings of heavy rain and strong winds.

In a Facebook post this afternoon (August 9), organisers said they could not safely have marquees and stalls at Saturday's event.

The large history group display in the village hall will still be going ahead and a new date for the summer fair would hopefully be confirmed soon.