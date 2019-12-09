Yapton cyclist completes 420km ride in India and says it is the hardest thing she has ever done

A Yapton cyclist has returned from her toughest ride yet, covering 420km from Mumbai to Goa.

Debbie Robinson, 46, described it as the best experience of her life, raising a total of £2735.47 for Breast Cancer Care.

Debbie Robinson covered 420km in 34 degrees heat and climbed the equivalent of Mount Everest over five days

She said: “I have survived and returned. The challenge was amazing, the hardest thing I have ever done in my life, 420km in 34 degrees and we climbed the equivalent of Mount Everest over five days.

“Buckets of ice water were poured over us to keep our temperatures down but I am so glad I did it – best experience of my life so far.”

Debbie sold Bay Studio, the sign and print business she had run in Littlehampton for 16 years, in March and set out to ‘take on new challenges’.

She hoped to raise £1,000 through the charity cycle but said the preview piece in the Littlehampton Gazette had really helped to boost donations, including receiving a cheque for £1,000 from The David Hunt Trust.

Debbie Robinson said the ride from Mumbai to Goa was the hardest thing she had done in her life - but also the best experience of her life

Debbie said: “Just sometimes good things happen that restore your faith in human nature. Everyone has been so kind and generous with their donations and I received a cheque for £1,000 from The David Hunt Trust which has blown my target out of the water.

“David, a successful businessman, now retired, has set up a trust to help local causes and charities. He and his partner saw my article in the paper and felt they wanted the trust to make a donation. How amazing! There are some very good people in this world and I’m very grateful.”

Debbie is a keen cyclist and as she had always wanted to go to India, this opportunity was too good to miss.

She self-funded the trip, so all money raised could go directly to the charity.

Debbie said: “I sold the company to take on new challenges – this ride being one of them.

“I have family history in breast cancer. My nan and her sister had it and really all the women on that side of the family. I really just wanted to put something back as we have had so much support in the past.”