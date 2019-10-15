Worthing wheel: Work starts to take seafront attraction down

Work has started to take down the Worthing Observation Wheel.

After a summer run on Marine Parade, Worthing’s latest tourist attraction is being taken down for winter, to be returned in spring next year.

The Worthing Observation Wheel on the seafront is being dismantled.

Workmen moved in yesterday, first removing the pods from the 46-metre high structure.

It is expected the structure will be fully dismantled by the end of the week.

Since it opened in July, more than 40,000 people have taken a spin on the observation wheel – the largest of its type on the south coast – given them views of Worthing, the Downs and beyond.

Operators, the deKoning Leisure Group Ltd, thanked everyone for supporting them and giving them such a warm welcome to the town.

Worthing Borough Council entered into a three-year lease arrangement with de Koning Leisure Group Ltd for the WOW to operate earlier this year.

The agreement was for it to operate for a six to nine-month period during the summer before being dismantled each winter.

