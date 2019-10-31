Worthing veterans’ charity raises £1,600 on quiz night

The Care for Veterans quiz night last week raised £1,685 for the Worthing-based charity, which this year celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Members of the charity’s fundraising team acted as quizmasters and led the teams through eight interactive rounds of questions.

The lively quiz was joined by residents and their families, with 16 teams in total taking part.

Team Anchored A’Weigh, which won the quiz in the spring, returned and again took home the trophy – winning a free game of ten pin bowling, donated by Worthing AMF Bowling.

The event’s organiser, Bianka Vekony, said: “From everyone here at Care for Veterans, I’d like to thank everyone who came and took part and helped us to raise this fantastic amount of money for the care and rehabilitation of our veterans.”

The charity was established in 1919 to care for soldiers returning home after the First World War with life-changing disabilities. It provides care and rehabilitation for disabled ex-service personnel and their families.

The needs of residents are complex, as some live with neurological disorders, some do not have use of their limbs, and some are terminally ill.

As the charity receives no regular government funding, Care for Veterans must raise more than £1.9million each year to maintain its services.