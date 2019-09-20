Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton firefighters among those recognised at annual awards

Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton firefighters were among those recognised in West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s annual awards ceremony.

The ceremony was held on Monday, September 9 at Arundel Castle.

The Long Service and Good Conduct Medal is awarded to those who have dedicated two decades of their lives to providing outstanding service to their communities. Each winner was presented their award by Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Pyper.

Of the 21 recipients of the medal, eight were from Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the surrounding areas.

Eddie Preece joined the fire service on April 30, 1998, initially in Keymer, going on to serve in Hurstpierpoint, then moving to Shoreham where he served until he left in 2018.

Janine Nicholls completed her recruit training in Eastleigh, Hampshire, in 1998. In 2001, she was posted to Green Watch, Shoreham where she is still located.

Liberatto Venditto had a lifelong ambition to be a firefighter, but he was under the national height requirement by half an inch.

Luckily, the height limit was later removed, allowing him to join the London Fire Brigade in 1997.

Working in various locations across the south, he has finally settled in Worthing.

Mark Green joined the Littlehampton fire service in 1998 as a retained firefighter and has remained there ever since. He was a member of the first breathing apparatus team to attend the Arundel Fire Station blaze in 2006.

Martin Gray joined Lancing Fire Station as a retained firefighter in October, 1997, progressing to retained crew manager in 2008.

He joined Shoreham in 2006 and soon became a temporary crew manager and then training instructor in 2013.

Nick Myerscough joined Arundel fire service in April, 1998. He became the fourth generation of his family to serve at the station, conducting the entirety of this career at Arundel, where he is currently a crew manager.

Nigel Kipping joined the retained duty service at Worthing in 1998, going on to serve in the wholetime duty system.

In 2008, he joined Green watch at Worthing, later moving to A watch in Worthing where he currently serves.

Richard Poole joined up in Steyning in 1997 as a retained firefighter. After passing exams in 2001 he became crew manager there, where he has remained ever since.

He has also worked on the FireBreak, FireWise, Schools Education, Princes Trust, Biker Down, and NCS schemes.

Commenting on the awards, chief fire officer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton said: “It was an absolute honour to celebrate the very best of West Sussex fire and rescue.”

The full list of winners was as follows:

Long Service and Good Conduct Medals:

Simon Apps, Petworth

Mark Bateman, Selsey

Peter Bishop, Crawley

Julian Bridgman, Crawley

Lee Burridge, Crawley

Gareth Evans, Crawley

Martin Gray, Worthing

Suzanne Goff, Chichester

Steve Gwynn, Burgess Hill

Mark Green, LittlehamptonNigel Kipping, Worthing

Steve Mayes, Storrington

Nick Myerscough, Arundel

Janine Nicholls, Shoream

Andrew (Nick) Parsons

Andrew Phillips, Bognor

Phil Pitham, Selsey

Richard Poole, Steyning

Eddie Preece, Shoreham

Liberatto Venditto, Worthing

Simon Woodland, Bognor Regis

The Meritorious Medal and Certificate for 40 years of service:

Richard Bond

Nick Hedley, Partridge Green

Chief Fire Officer Commendation Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mark Butler

The Rob Mapley Shining Star Award: Simon Boyling

The Parham House Award sponsored by Lady Emma Barnard: Lee Aggett

Team of the Year Award in memory of Simon Constable: County Fleet Management

Volunteer of the Year Award: Richard Mattock

Charity Champion Award in memory of Mark Butler: East Grinstead Fire Station