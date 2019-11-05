Worthing's Bonfire Night fireworks: everything that you need to know

Worthing's Bonfire Night fireworks display takes place tonight (November 5). Here is everything you need to know.

The display, which is organised by the Worthing Lions Club and funded by the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, will light up the skies above the seafront from 7.30pm, lasting approximately 15 minutes.

Worthing Fireworks 2018

The £7,200 display will be fired from the end of the pier, giving those on the promenade the best view. According to organiser Tony Holley, police expect 22,000 people to line the seafront to see the fireworks.

Beforehand, there will be entertainment from a samba band performing along the promenade, a stilt walker making balloons by the Pavilion Theatre and amusements from the William Cole Funfair, also along the seafront.

The display is by Chichester-based company Selstar Fireworks, which won the British Firework Champion of Champions 2019 and has done the display for several years.

Mr Holley said: "They try out new fireworks at our displays, so we will have to wait and see what we get. Whatever it is, it will be a fantastic display. It is every year."

Worthing Fireworks 2018. Thronging crowds on the promenade

He urged families attending to dig deep and donate to the bucket collectors who will be going around in the evening, with profits raised going to the Lions and its good causes.

He said: "If every family gave us a pound on the night, we wouldn't have to beg, borrow and steal each year; we would have money in the kitty to pay for everything."