Worthing remembers ‘inspirational’ former Emmerdale star

Residents have remembered former Emmerdale actress Leah Bracknell, who lived in Worthing, as a ‘wonderful’ and ‘inspirational’ woman.

Leah, 55, who moved to the town in 2014, was best known for playing Zoe Tate on the ITV show Emmerdale where she was ‘much loved by cast and crew alike’.

The mother-of-two was well-known locally for her ‘Serenity’ yoga classes at the Heene community centre in Worthing and in Angmering.

Her family confirmed in a statement that she died last month, three years after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The statement from Bracknell’s manager on behalf of her family read, “It is with the deepest sadness that Leah Bracknell’s family confirm that Leah passed away in September, three years after her diagnosis with stage four lung cancer.

“Leah had an energy and enthusiasm for life, a kind heart and much love to give to those around her.

Leah Bracknell from Worthing

“They would like to thank all the public for their support and generosity which contributed to the extension and quality of her life over the past three years.

“Leah continued to embrace life and faced her illness with positivity. Many aspects of her journey can be found on her blog.

“Leah was best known and much loved as Zoe Tate in Emmerdale. She also had roles in Judge John Deed, A Touch of Frost, The Royal Today and DCI Banks, to name just a few, as well as numerous appearances on stage and in pantomime.

“As well as acting, Leah was also an accomplished yoga teacher and shamanic healer.

“Leah had an energy and enthusiasm for life, a kind heart and much love to give to those around her. Her family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.”

Many residents in Worthing took to social media to give their tributes.

Sandi Beeton-Caird wrote on Facebook that Leah was a ‘brave lady’, while Maggie Hellyer described her as ‘really lovely’ and a ‘fighter’.

Zoe Harwood-Miller said: “R.I.P wonderful lady who kept fighting till the end - thoughts are with all her family and friends.”

Lisa Jane Pasterfield said; “So very sad she put up such a brave fight and refused to let the illness define her.”

Zoë Imbimbo said she was ‘such an inspirational lady’, adding: “From watching her in Emmerdale all those years ago, to serving her at The Range when I worked there, to bumping into her in town and interaction on Facebook, she was always amazing.

“Leah may you rest in peace and look over your family and friends.”

Jackie Lawrence said: “Very sad, When I managed Sofa bar many years ago Leah would come for lunch and lattes when performing in our worthing theatres ... she was always so lovely and down to earth and extremely friendly!

“RIP lovely lady and my thoughts are with your family and friends.”

The team at Emmerdale remembered her as ‘a very generous and caring colleague’.

They said in a tweet: “Everyone on Emmerdale is very sad to hear of the death of Leah Bracknell.

“She was a hugely popular member of the Emmerdale cast for over 16 years.

“Leah was a very generous and caring colleague, much loved by cast and crew alike.”

SEE MORE: French restaurant given thumbs up to open on Worthing seafront

Worthing residents reveal how they would improve the town centre - and we peek into its ‘continental’ future