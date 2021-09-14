Worthing Race for Life 2021: All you need to know

Race for Life is returning to Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190616-135450008

The popular event raises money for Cancer Research UK and makes a return after last year’s fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Here is all the key information you need to know.

When is it taking place?

Sunday, September 26 2021

Where is it taking place?

Worthing Seafront, Steyne Gardens, Worthing, BN11 3DW. The meeting point is at Steyne Gardens near the fountain at the seafront end of the gardens. This event is suitable for wheelchair users as the course surface runs on flat tarmac along Worthing seafront.

What time is it taking place?

The 3k begins at 11.30am, the 5k at 12.15pm.

How much does it cost to enter?

Adults cost £14.99, children cost £10 unless they are under the age of six entry (girls and boys) who are free and do not need to be registered.

How can I enter?

To take part visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event and select the Horsham event. You can also sign up on the day.

Where is the best place to watch as a spectator?

The Worthing route goes along the promenade so there are plenty of spectator spots.

What is the best way to get there and can I park?

There is no parking for this event. Organisers have asked participants and spectators to use town centre car parks or public transport. Worthing train station is less than one mile away on foot. There is lots of street parking around the town centre and the High Street multi-storey car park which is five minute walk from Steyne Gardens.

What other facilities will there be at the event?