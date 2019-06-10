Worthing Pride: Kenny Tutt’s Pitch among food stalls at this year’s event

Kenny Tutt will be ‘Pitching’ up a food stall at Worthing Pride this year, organisers have revealed.

The Masterchef winner’s restaurant is among several Worthing eateries that have signed up to serve food at the event in Beach House Grounds, Worthing, on Saturday, July 13.

Worthing Pride's first event last year. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Read more:

Worthing Pride is back for 2019: who will be performing and when will it take place?

Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt celebrates successful launch night for restaurant

Kenny Tutt’s new restaurant: this is what we thought of the food

Organiser James Spencer said it was ‘very exciting’ news: “This is a high-profile Masterchef winner that has recognised this event, which is at the heart of our town.

“It is lovely to have them on board. The team didn’t query it – they just said yes, we’d love to be a part of this.”

Pitch in Warwick Street opened on Friday, May 24, and is allegedly booked up until November.

But pride revellers may get a chance to try dishes from their menu, such as savoury doughnuts filled with goat’s cheese and truffle honey or ham hock and cheddar.

The bartenders at the eatery are also inventing a multi-coloured cocktail for the event, mimicking the pride flag. All the proceeds from the cocktail will go towards the HOPE Charity Project, a Horsham-based charity run by a couple from Worthing who help children affected by mental health issues and their families.

Other businesses that have also signed up to sell food at the event are Proto Restaurant Group, which includes The Fish Factory, and Aunty Bunny’s Hut in the Montague Quarter, which serves Spanish and Caribbean fusion food.

This comes as the organisers of the LGBT+ event were given a £10,000 grant by the National Lottery to help fund the parade and day festival.

James, 44, from Farncombe Road, Worthing, said: “What we are delighted about is that we are in a position to have money carried over for 2020 and the start up costs for next year’s event.”

Worthing Pride will begin with a parade along Worthing promenade at 12pm to Beach House Grounds near the Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Brighton Road, Worthing.

Here, the main event will take place from 1pm to 10pm, headlined by Magic Queen, a Queen tribute act.

A student band from Northbrook Metropolitan College will perform as people arrive, and hula-hoopers and an group of can-can dancers made up of NHS staff will be mingling with the crowds.

A 6ft-tall remote-controlled velociraptor was in the pipeline but was fully booked, James said.