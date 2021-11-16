Worthing mum’s shock over ‘human fingernail’ in Greggs vegan sausage roll

Lauren Scott, 36, bought 20-month-old daughter Sofia a vegan sausage roll from the Greggs branch in Chapel Road, Worthing, on Thursday (November 11) and thought she would try some herself.

Lauren said: “I broke the sausage roll in half and gave her a bit, and thought I’d taste it as I had never tried a vegan sausage roll before.

“I felt something hard in there and had no idea what it could be, especially as it was a vegan sausage roll.

Greggs in Chapel Road, Worthing. Picture: Google

“I pulled it out and it was a human fingernail. I actually had to go and throw up when I found it. I still feel sick thinking about it.

“All Greggs have offered me is a £15 voucher and just said sorry, but its not enough – £15 for something my baby could have choked on is not acceptable, and I don’t really ever want to shop in another Greggs again.

“Considering it’s meant to be a vegan sausage roll, it shouldn’t have any body parts in it, especially human.”

A spokesperson from Greggs in response to this incident: “We take food hygiene and safety very seriously and are fully investigating this matter.

Lauren Scott from Worthing believes she found a human fingernail in a Greggs vegan sausage roll

“Our Customer Care team has been in regular contact with the customer and is keeping them updated whilst our thorough investigations are underway.”

Lauren put the find in a small bag and reported it