Atlanta Martin, 21, was a flight dispatcher for EasyJet when she began documenting her part-time job as a delivery driver on social media platform TikTok.

But shortly after her video content took off in March last year, she decided to quit her day job to focus on ferrying food to hungry Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats customers.

Her TikTok videos have now racked up more than one million likes, with her most popular clip viewed 1.8million times.

The mum-of-one said: “I would love to know why people like them so much.

“It is quite different from other content. There are not that many women who deliver and I think a lot of people like my friendliness that comes across.”

Atlanta’s TikTok page first went viral last year, when a clip of her out delivering with her daughter, Isabella, was viewed more than 80,000 times.

Now, viewers lap up quirky content – including a request to shop for £70 worth of cheese, delivering to Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell and cheeky customers asking her to take their recycling out for them.

Atlanta Martin gave up her job at Gatwick Airport to deliver food full time while concentrating on social media

But even the most straightforward deliveries can generate huge interest. A video of her leaving two orders at people’s doors has been viewed 1.8million times, picking up 132,000 likes.

Her posts were noticed by the It’s Gone Viral Facebook page, whose compilation of her clips has to date been viewed some 3.3million times.

She said: “I was doing silly ones of things like dancing before but it was a video of me and my daughter in the car when I posted 10 deliveries and in each one saying what we delivered that got a really good response and people were asking questions and it went from there.

“It was pretty crazy. I wondered what was going on but I thought I may as well carry on and it kept on doing better and better.”

Atlanta said the flexibility of being a delivery driver worked perfectly around life as a single parent, in contrast with the hours she had to work at Gatwick.

It also helped her to increase the frequency of her social media content, which she eventually hopes will take over the delivering itself as her main source of income.

She said: “I have just hit the required hours watched to start earning money from advertising on YouTube. I post a long delivery video every Sunday but I would like to do two or three a week and go from there and keep growing TikTok.

“It’s great that I can work and earn money doing social media at the same time.

“I grew up watching Youtube so it’s really cool that I can do it now.”

Not only a way to earn money, delivering led Atlanta to finding love.

“My partner Benjamin is one of the drivers,” she said.

“He saw me first in Worthing McDonald’s. I saw him in Jonny’s in Worthing. We became Facebook friends and were on a Just Eat group. We started hanging out with other drivers and because friends. Now we live together!”

Atlanta began delivering part-time in 2019 and relied on it while on furlough from Gatwick on and off during the Covid pandemic.

She said she had noticed an increase in drivers since Covid but there was still plenty of work despite the increased competition.

“Once you get a job sent to you, you either accept or decline it – you don’t have to accept it before someone else,” she explained.

“You are paid per delivery. You are self employed.

“You have an app on your phone for each one. You turn it on when you want to go online and they send you a notification when there is a delivery.

“It depends how busy it is and how long you work but I can do about three to four jobs an hour and in a shift from 8am-8pm I could do up to about 50 orders.”

When not out delivering, Atlanta and Benjamin enjoy eating out at places across the county.

Her favourites in the Worthing area are Calcutta 16 and Fireaway Pizza in Lancing, the latter making ‘the best pizza’, she said.