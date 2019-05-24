Worthing mother and son appear in primetime television advert

A Worthing mother and son said they were 'so excited' to see their hometown and beloved pet on the small screen after appearing in a television advert.

Julie and Harrison Viinikka and their Kerry Blue Terrier Nessie, from Brighton Road in Worthing, star in the new Butcher’s pet food advert, the product's first in five years.

Julie, 55, and her 12-year-old son said: ‘We were so excited to see our hometown of Worthing on the television.

"We especially loved filming on the East beach as it is Nessie’s favourite place to be – she loves splashing in the sea.

"It’s great to see those special moments captured between man and his best friend in the new Butcher’s advert."

Harrison is represented by the TTA talent agency, and went for an audition for the Butcher's advert with Nessie.

Julie said of their first television appearance: "Harrison and Nessie had a brilliant afternoon shooting the advert, despite the crazy weather.

"Harrison really enjoyed the whole experience of seeing how much went into the filming an advert and how many takes they had to do. Nessie and Harrison loved running up and down the sand dunes, which is something they enjoy doing all the time together.

The family saw the final product in advert breaks between Britain's Got Talent.

Julie said: "Harrison loved seeing the final product on TV and loved chatting about the advert to family and friends. Although I was in trouble when Harrison’s big sister saw Harrison wearing her jacket on TV!"

Nessie, eight, has become a minor celebrity since the advert aired, with Harrison introducing her as a TV star to the builders working on their house and Julie telling all her colleagues at the supermarket where she works.