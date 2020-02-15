Worthing Love Island star pays tribute to 'kindest soul' Caroline Flack

A former Love Island contestant from Worthing has paid tribute to the show's original presenter Caroline Flack, who has sadly passed away.

Amy Hart, who appeared on the 2019 season of the reality TV show, took to Instagram to share her grief at the news of the popular presenter's tragic death, aged 40.

Shared alongside a picture of the two together, Amy's post highlighted the many ways Caroline, who had been in television for almost two decades, helped guide her through being suddenly thrust into the public eye.

"I take as I find and what I found was the kindest soul," Amy's post said.

"From putting us at ease on day one, to squeezing my hand when I didn't know I needed it most, to reaching out to my best friend to help her navigate the dark side of social media, to inviting me to her dressing room for showtune karaoke, to giving me the pep talk of all pep talks at Aftersun, she kept me really calm at the reunion and kept reassuring me all evening.

"Caroline went above and beyond her job at all times, she didn't have to do any of that and she did. Absolutely gutted.

"Go and be the star you are."

National media has reported Caroline was found in her London flat this morning (February 15), with her family's lawyer confirming she had taken her own life.

Anyone affected by this article, or who needs support, can speak to the Samaritans – free and at any time – by calling 116 123. For more information about the Samaritans, see www.samaritans.org