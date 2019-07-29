Worthing Lions Festival fireworks and more – in pictures

Crowds flocked to Worthing on Saturday and Sunday, where the Worthing Lions Festival 2019 was in full swing.

A host of classic vehicles were in Steyne Gardens on Saturday, with some American hot-rods and custom cars rolling in on Sunday. There was also the ever-popular funfair and seafront market on the prom, and a spectacular fireworks display from the end of the pier on Saturday night.

