Worthing Light Festival set to bring colour, music and art to East Beach

Spectacular light displays will fill Worthing this weekend thanks to a two-day family-friendly arts and music festival.

Worthing Light Festival will be taking place from midday on Friday, September 13 until midday on Sunday, September 15 and will see Worthing’s East Beach transform to bring plenty of colour, light and music to one of the town’s most popular public spaces.

Central to the festival, organised by the East Beach Collective in partnership with Arts Council England, will be a stunning collection of sustainable art installations.

Over 35 individual pieces will light up East Beach using renewable energy for 48hrs non-stop, with submissions from the public installed as part of a community competition to be judged by renowned Sussex artist Ali Lapper MBE and her panel of experts.

The festival also begins on Friday with a unique and interactive ‘Light Lab’ for all visitors to enjoy, followed by live music from Ben Gates’ Sound Sculptures Orchestra and genre-defying progressive music duo, Across the Sea.

Jessica Gill, organiser of the Worthing Light Festival, said: “Worthing is home to some of the UK’s brightest and most innovative artists and musicians, and the Worthing Light Festival is an ideal platform in which to showcase their incredible talents to the wider community.

“We’ve been working with some of Worthing’s schools in the run up to the event, and we’re thrilled to see so much interest from children in art, music and sustainability. A number of these children have submitted their own art pieces, and we’re privileged to be able to bring these pieces to life as part of this unique festival.”

It is the only light art festival in the UK to run purely on renewable energy.

Following on from the community competition, the festival will bring a touch of international creativity to Worthing as it welcomes Nirgul Kantar, a famous German artist, Kamila Bydlowska and Martin Espindola, who will perform music inspired by the Argentinian Tango on the violin and guitar and the excellent folktronica band, The Big Sky.

Entry to the festival is free, although donations to support the event are welcome.

A full timetable of events across the two day festival is available at www.worthinglightfestival.co.uk.