Worthing kidnapping: Police issue update on missing men

The victims of a suspected kidnapping in Worthing are still missing, police have confirmed.

Two men were seen being forced into a white van in Grafton Road, near the town centre, by a group of men at 9.50pm on Thursday, April 25, police said.

The victims of a suspected kidnapping in Worthing are still missing

The van drove off but was stopped by officers at 10.30pm in The Strand, in the Durrington area of the town, said a police spokesman.

The driver, a 36-year-old man of no fixed address, and the passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Worthing, were both arrested on suspicion of kidnap, confirmed police. Both were released under investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesman said this week that the two victims have still not been identified.

Officers are still urging for the victims to come forward, the spokesman said, and anyone with information about the incident.

Call Sussex Police on 101 quoting 1401 of 25/04.

READ MORE: Worthing kidnapping: Two suspects are released under investigation

Worthing kidnapping: Urgent appeal for witnesses

Search for two men kidnapped and forced into van by group of men in Worthing