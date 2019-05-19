Worthing family business announces shock closure after 6 years

A family store that has operated in Worthing for six years has announced it is to close.

Beyond Atlantis Aquatics and Reptiles, based on Lyon's Farm retail park in Upper Brighton Road, revealed its decision on Facebook last week.

Beyond Atlantis, in Lyon's Farm retail park

A post signed off by Terry said that it was with 'great regret' that the store must close within the next two weeks, with all stock reduced.

In a post on the store's Facebook page, he said: "With the rise in rent and other bills and downturn in sales there is no possible way I can keep the business alive. I have enjoyed serving every single customer over the last six years and will miss doing so in the future.

"I would like to thank all the staff that have worked for me and every customer that has walked through the door. I have not taken the decision lightly but I have a young family and need to put them first before the business."

The Facebook page has already received hundreds of interactions, with many messages of support and sadness at the impending closure.