Worthing entertainer recalls circus antics after 30 years in showbusiness

A children’s entertainer and former circus performer from Worthing is celebrating 30 years in showbusiness.

Lloyd Reed wanted to be a clown from the age of three.

And the Rustington-born entertainer made his dreams come true when he went professional at the age of 12 in 1990 and joined Billy Smart’s Circus three years later.

A life on the road beckoned, and after travelling the world and performing for celebrities Lloyd decided to put down roots with his girlfriend Colette Pote, who had given up a retail job to join him in the circus.

The 42-year-old, who lives in Worthing, said: “The circus years made me the performer I am today.”

At the age of seven, Lloyd invented the persona of Clumsy the clown, complete with his own unique makeup, that has now been recorded in The Clowns Gallery-Museum in Wookey Hole, Somerset: a kind of clowning hall of fame, with each face recorded on a painted egg.

Lloyd performed his brand of magic, slapstick, clowning and comedy across the world, including for The Hungarian State Circus, the Circus Arnardo in Norway in 1997 – his favourite country he worked in – and most recently, the Circus Hassani in 2014, created by the daughter of Coco the Clown.

Famous faces he met in his career included Rik Mayall, who he recalled having a photo taken with because they were both wearing stripy blue t-shirts: only for Ronnie Wood from The Rolling Stones to jump into the shot at the last minute.

A career highlight was performing for Paul Daniels, who was in the audience at Bobby Robert’s Super Circus around 2006.

Lloyd said he found out moments before he was due to go onstage: “I was bricking it. He is high-calibre, the best of the best.” He added: “Paul was lovely towards me. He said: ‘Good job, you can see you love what you do.’”

