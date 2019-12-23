Worthing digital aid charity seeks new members

A Worthing charity is leading the way with a digital initiative to help poorer communities across the globe.

The Community Development Network – an approved working title of Aid for Trade, is appealing for new members to help develop online resources.

Once signed up members can research resources to aid overseas developments.

The Network is currently appealing in three main areas: Internet research, administration and social media development.

Mike Tyler, 82, network facilitator and founder of Aid for Trade said: “Our greatest need is to invite people who would like to help some of the world’s poorest communities.

“All we need is for them to spend a few hours per week using their experience to research one or more of the programmes we still need to develop and add to the network website.”

Currently, 19 out of the 45 resources have been researched and trialled.

Nicholas Luvai, a Kenyan local leader said: “Networks can play an important role.

“Networks allow different groups to work together toward a shared goal by coordinating strategies and pooling resources.”

The Community Development Network bases its work on the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals.

Mike said: “Our mission is to assist the sustainable development of disadvantaged communities, linked to the UN’s 17 global goals for 2030.”

The Community Development Network was founded in March this year after Aid for Trade received requests to provide more training programmes to help disadvantaged communities.

The charity prides itself on being environmentally friendly due to its lack of air travel and has no paid members of staff.

Mike said: “The Network, as well as being highly cost effective and environmentally friendly, is Christian led – but it is committed to helping people of any faith or none.”

The Network currently has 730 local leaders in 34 countries.

Mike said: “We now have a realistic three-year plan to reach 6,000 members helping more than six million people who are living in severe poverty and deprivation – no jobs, no electricity very little water and young people with no hope.”

To find out more about the initiative, visit its website by logging on to www.community development.net

Alternatively, get in touch with Mike by sending an email to office@communitydevelopment.net