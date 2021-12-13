Tiegan Hodder, from Littlehampton, and Lucy Poole, from Worthing, both 18, have set up a theatre school called Rhythm and Melody Theatre Company for children aged five to 18.

Lucy has always wanted to work with children and her new business venture will help her live this dream.

Lucy said: “My dream has always been to work with kids, but I never knew how I wanted to work with them, I just knew that my future was destined to work with kids somehow.

Lucy Poole and Tiegan Hodder, both 18, are hoping to launch Rhythm and Melody Theatre Company in September 2022

“I have always liked the idea of bringing children together that don’t have the opportunities that everyone else has. I think it is so important to bring that idea into my future, and that is what I hope to do at Rhythm and Melody.”

Tiegan has always wanted to teach performing arts but was never sure that it would be an achievable dream.

She said: “Working with Lucy, I have realised that I can fulfil my dream and give other children the opportunities that I was given as a child and more whilst working on growing their skills but more importantly their confidence.”

Both girls have a lifetime of experience in musical theatre and dance, and both study a performing arts diploma at Worthing College.

Lucy has been playing musical instruments since she was eight, and has taken three Associated Board of Royal School of Music exams.

Tiegan has been in musical theatre since she was six, and has participated in several musical theatre performances including Grease, Alice in Wonderland, Honk Jr and Joesph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The duo are hoping to launch their theatre school in September, 2022, after they have both completed their college course, but are thinking of running taster days for people who are interested in joining before that.

For more information, see their instagram page @rhythmandmelodytc or their Facebook page.

