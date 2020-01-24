Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cats of the week Mavis and Margo

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for these three-year-old sisters Mavis and Margo.

Coming from the same home as last week’s cats of the week Isla and Ivy, Mavis and Margo will be a bit shy to begin with but, in time, with kindness and patience they will be lovely pets.

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a new home for Mavis and Margo

A family home would be fine, but not with younger children.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.

These roads are set to be closed in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond in the next two weeks