Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cats of the week Chalky and Charlie

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for 7-year-old brothers Chalky and Charlie.

The boys are almost opposites in colour scheme, but are well matched when it comes to temperament.

Chalky and Charlie

They like each other and are both friendly, playful little souls, who love plenty of cuddles, and they would be okay with older children.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.