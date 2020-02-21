Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cat of the week Tigger

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for ten-year-old Tigger.

This long-haired, ginger male is gentle and loving – he needs lots of attention and will sit on your lap all day if you can spare him the time.

Tigger

Despite his advanced years he is still full of life and loves to play games.

Tigger is also part of the charity’s golden oldie scheme, which provides help for new owners with some of the higher veterinary costs of adopting older cats.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.

