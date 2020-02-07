Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for 10-year-old Frodo.

This black and white male is a bit depressed at the moment and is craving a loving home where he can curl up on a warm lap and be reassured.

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cat of the week Frodo

Frodo is also part of the charity’s golden oldie scheme, which provides help for new owners with some of the higher veterinary costs of adopting older cats.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.

