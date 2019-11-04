Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cat of the week Freddie

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for 15-month-old Freddie.

Freddie is a playful little fellow who had to leave his previous home because he was stressed by raucous neighbours.

He would love to have a quiet place where he can settle in and feel safe in his new surroundings.

He is used to children around him though.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.