Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cat of the week Alfie

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for eight-year-old Alfie.

Alfie is gentle boy and would be ideal in quiet home where he can have plenty of affection and a good lap.

He still loves to play and would definitely need a garden of his own to sunbathe in when the good weather comes.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.

