Cats Protection, the UK’s leading feline charity, produces this calendar to share the successful stories of cats adopted through its network of adoption centres and volunteer-run branches.

George, also known as ‘Mr May’, was adopted with his sister Mildred from the National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate, by designer Debbie Holt, in 2009.

Debbie said: “They were just eight weeks old and very poorly when they arrived in care and it had taken four months to get them well enough to be rehomed.

George, who now lives comfortably in Ferring, has been named 'Mr May' in the Cat Protection's charity calendar. Photo from Cat Protection

“Even though they were only young, they had experienced a rough start in life.

“Thankfully, I was volunteering at the centre so was able to visit the kittens regularly to help with their socialisation.

“When they were six months old they were so adorable and, as I didn’t have any other cats at that point, I was delighted to be able to offer them both a new home.

“George is a particularly gentle chap who loves to play or have a fuss and is equally partial to warm summer sunshine and cosy winter evenings in front of the log burner.”

Martin Green, Cats Protection’s creative designer, oversees the whole calendar process. He said: “Telling people their cat is in the calendar is the most satisfying part.

“The owner’s excitement is really heart-warming and underlines how close the bond is between cats and their owners.”

Production of this year’s calendar was inevitably affected by Covid-19 measures. Martin added: “We have a team of professional pet photographers around the country who normally take all the images but because of lockdown restrictions, six of the shots featured in this calendar were taken by the owners themselves.”