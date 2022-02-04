Looking for a bite to eat? Check out this list first

Worthing cafés with five-star food-hygiene ratings – part 1

Here are 15 cafés in Worthing with a five-star food-hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency

By Lauren Oakley
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:11 pm

All the eateries listed were inspected between 2018 and 2022. Two more articles to follow with more five-star-rated cafés.

1.

Monty's Café in Railway Approach is a family run business. Monty's was inspected on February 25, 2020. Photo: Google Street View

2.

Picnic Café in Downlands Parade offers traditional English breakfasts and lunches cooked to order. Picnic was inspected on July 2019. Photo: Google Street View

3.

Smiley's Café in South Farm Road. Smiley's was inspected on January 30 2019. Photo: Google Street View

4.

The Happy Teapot in Richmond Road. Photo: Google Street View

