Worthing Borough Council loans £5m to Greater Brighton Metropolitan College for creative industry centre

A new digital and creative industry centre will be created in Brighton thanks to a £5m loan from Worthing Borough Council.

The loan to the Greater Brighton Metropolitan College (GB Met) will also support the development of a range of degree courses at the Worthing campus, Northbrook MET in Littlehampton Road.

Councillor Daniel Humphreys meets the CEO of Greater Brighton Metropolitan College, Nick Juba

A council spokesman said it would create greater opportunities for young people to pursue careers in the creative and digital industries.

Councillor Daniel Humphreys said: “We’ve been able to facilitate millions of pounds of investment into GB Met, which has helped bring all that extra provision, right here into their West Durrington campus in Worthing, which has been fantastic, and I think it can only get bigger and better in the future to the benefit of the education sector, and the residents here in Worthing.”

The loan was given the thumbs up by councillors earlier this year, when it was noted that it would earn Worthing Borough Council around £100,000 per year.

In the last three years, 1,142 students from Adur and Worthing have studied at the Pelham Campus in Brighton.

The new facility would allow the college to locate all its creative industries higher education programmes in West Durrington, in partnership with the University of Arts London.

From September next year, GB Met plans to become the only college in the country to offer University of the Arts London validated degrees to all of its Creative Industries undergraduates.

The University is ranked the second best university in the world for art and design.

In granting the loan to GB Met, the council would be working towards delivering its commitment to championing the development of learning and skills in the borough, the spokesman said.

Nick Juba, chief executive of Greater Brighton Metropolitan College, said: “It’s a once in a generation opportunity for us.

“It means that we can make a proper investment in buildings, in facilities, in teaching and learning around digital and creative industries and there one of the most important sectors for us, locally, in Worthing in Brighton and across Greater Brighton but nationally as well.

“And I think as well as those specific skills for students who want to work in those industries, everybody needs digital skills now.

“It’s essential in almost any role in almost any industry.

“So the idea that here in Worthing, in Brighton and across Greater Brighton we invest in that, feels really, really important.”

Creative industries in the UK generate more than £100bn a year to the UK economy and employ more than two million people.

SEE MORE: Police appeal after teenage boy assaulted at Durrington Railway Station

Car catches fire after colliding with Worthing traffic light

Worthing graffiti artist Horace responds after Kenny Tutt portrait is vandalised