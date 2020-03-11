Worthing bakery has been ‘temporarily closed’ for several days

A bakery in Worthing town centre has been closed for several days ‘due to unforseen circumstances’.

Warrens Bakery, in Montague Street, has had a poster up on the front door since last week, which reads: “Due to unforseen circumstances we are temporarily closed. Please accept our apologies.”

Warrens Bakery in Worthing has been 'temporarily closed' for several days.

The business, which has branches across England, has been open for just over a year.

It made the news on its opening day on February 7, 2019, when it fell victim to burglars.

Warrens Bakery was asked for comment, but did not respond.