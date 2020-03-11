Worthing bakery has been ‘temporarily closed’ for several days

A bakery in Worthing town centre has been closed for several days ‘due to unforseen circumstances’.
Warrens Bakery, in Montague Street, has had a poster up on the front door since last week, which reads: “Due to unforseen circumstances we are temporarily closed. Please accept our apologies.”
The business, which has branches across England, has been open for just over a year.
It made the news on its opening day on February 7, 2019, when it fell victim to burglars.
Warrens Bakery was asked for comment, but did not respond.