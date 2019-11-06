Worthing artist launches first comic book series - and wants it to be turned into a Hollywood film

A Worthing comic book artist hoped his debut franchise would end up on the big screen.

Derrick Thompson, 45, from Tarring, wrote and illustrated Sgt. Smoking Black, which tells the tale of a United States Marine Corps company of segregated African-American soldiers in Nazi-occupied Italy during the Second World War – featuring werewolves and vampires.

While Hollywood had not come calling yet, Derrick said he and his publisher was in talks with a woman in Japan to buy thousands of copies, and that the fifth issue would be out soon in shops in Worthing, including Uncanny Comics in Tarring Road.

The former Demuz Art shop owner in South Street, Tarring, featured in the Herald previously for his unusual mannequin, which scared a burglar.

His pick to play the lead role would be Michael Jai White, who played the lead role in the 1997 movie Spawn – becoming one of the first films to feature an African American actor portraying a major comic book superhero.