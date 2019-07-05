'Wonderful' new scheme to make people feel safe in Worthing

A ‘brilliant’ scheme aimed at helping vulnerable people feel safe in Worthing has been launched.

The Our Town scheme was launched by West Sussex County Council at Worthing Lido on Friday (June 28).

Town crier Bob Smytherman joins The Pines day centres choir on stage at the launch on Friday (June 28)

The scheme helps vulnerable people by giving them a card on which they can add the contact details of two people, such as a friend or carer.

If they need help when out and about, they can take the card into a participating shop where staff will be trained to offer basic help and can call one of the numbers on the card if the person requires more assistance.

The glorious sunshine saw dozens of people attend and guests were entertained by The Pines day centre’s choir.

Amanda Jupp, county council cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “It is an absolutely brilliant and wonderful scheme.

“It means that there is an extra safety net.

“We all need to realise that we have responsibilities and we need to look out for those who are vulnerable.

“Worthing is an amazing, active and caring community. It has seen some great things going on in this town and everyone should be really proud.”

A number of venues in the town have already joined the scheme. They include Worthing Library, Coast Café, Harlequin Hair and the Lido.

Shops and venues taking part in the scheme will display a window sticker to make it obvious that they are involved.

The Our Town cards will be available from participating venues.

Debbie Kennard, county council cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “It is really emotional. I am so proud of everybody involved.

“It is a brilliant scheme which I know is already having a really positive impact in other parts of the county.

“We would really encourage as many shops and businesses in the town as possible to start taking part.”

Jolene Marchant, community connector at The Pines day centre in Durrington, which is owned by the county council, said it was hoped the scheme would be rolled out in more places on the south coast.

“I am really proud,” she said, adding: “I think it is a brilliant idea. We are hoping more venues will want to sign up.”

The council confirmed the scheme is being rolled out in Littlehampton in autumn.