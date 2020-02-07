Wick Information Centre is saved thanks to help from town council

A vital community resource in Wick has been saved thanks to intervention from the town council.

In October, it was announced that the Wick Information Centre would close due to its funding coming to an end – which meant curtains for a service that residents had been using for 22 years.

Wick Information Centre has been saved from closure and is relocating to The Garden Room behind All Saints Church, thanks to funding from Littlehampton Town Council. Jonathan Black, left and Tom Robson. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

But now, thanks to a deal with Littlehampton Town Council and All Saints Church, the centre will move from a portacabin outside Wick Hall to the Garden Room behind the church.

Tom Robson, chairman of the Wick Information Centre Committee, said: “We were very sad to say goodbye to the previous home of the centre and even more so to Julie Roby, the previous manager.

“Our hope is to continue with as much as possible of what the Information Centre offers, on a financial basis that is sustainable for the long term.”

Launched by All Saints Church in 1997, the aim of the centre was a meeting point where residents could get advice and information, be signposted to other services and to socialise and have a cup of tea or coffee.

It also offers low-cost printing and copying.

From 2013 to 2017, the centre was sustained by an £80,000 grant from the construction of Morrisons in Wick – but after this money ran out, it put the centre’s future into doubt.

According to Mr Robson, Littlehampton Town Council agreed an increase in its financial support to the centre through a new Service Funding Agreement for the next three years.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the Community Resources Committee, said: “The Wick Information Centre is a vital resource for local people.

“The town council is pleased to be working with All Saints Church to ensure it can continue.”

The grand reopening of the centre will be on Tuesday, February 11, and it will be open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from 9am until midday.

The centre will initially be run by volunteers while a new position of part-time co-ordinator is advertised. More information on this can be found at allsaintswick.org.uk/WickInfoCentre.

The disability-friendly accessible entrance is on Beaconsfield Road, opposite Lyminster School.