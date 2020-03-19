Wick football team raises thousands for Sport Relief

The Wick Dynamos disability team took part in a six-a-side match to fundraise for Sport Relief.

The match took place on Saturday and saw the team battle it out in a friendly against the Dynamos coaching staff and management

The match raised more than �3,000 Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The match was won by the disability team 5-4.

More than £3,000 was raised for Sport Relief with an additional 25 per cent added on by gift aid.

Daniel Simmons, 15, who has epilepsy and a metabolic condition, came up with the fundraising idea.

He said: “I try to stay positive, even when I’m not feeling well. I like to help others, and I have volunteered for Home-Start since I was 6.

“When I saw the pictures on TV of people feeling sad, I wanted to do something to make them happy.”

Wick Dynamos disability team head coach Wayne Barrett thanked those who made the event possible.

He said: “I would very much like to thank everybody involved, especially all the players and coaches and everybody who kindly donated to the cause.

“A special mention should go to the club chairman Andy Dye because with out him, this opportunity for the players would never have been possible.

“Another special mention belongs to one of our players, Daniel. I can’t believe that this was the idea of a 15-year-old boy who has been through some very tough times, yet he still thinks of others before himself.”

Daniel’s mum, Charlotte Simmons added: “‘Daniel was determined to raise money for Sports Relief, and told me he wanted to raise a lot. I’m unbelievably proud of Daniel and the team’s efforts. They showed such determination and tenacity.”

For more information about the disability team, contact Wayne by emailing wayne@wickdynamos.com or by calling 07876 611212.