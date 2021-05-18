Where are Rustington’s best gardens? Your chance to have your say

The closing date is July 2 and judging will take place during the week beginning July 12.

The classes for residential and commercial window boxes, balconies and patio tubs which can be viewed from the road have prizes of £50 for the winners and £25 for the runners-up.

Entries for residential front gardens can be any size, including paved gardens with patio tubs which can be viewed from the road. The winner will receive £100 and the runner-up £25.

Valerie Narayanaswamy and Jacqueline Patrick with Rustington Parish Council chairman Jon Street at The Hidden Twitten, last year's winner of best community garden

There is a separate class for commercial front gardens, again of any size and visible from the road, and here the winning garden will receive £50 and the runner-up £25.

The final category is community gardens, with a prize of £50 for the winner and £25 for the runner-up.

Nomination forms and more details are available from the council offices, the Samuel Wickens Centre, Barkers Electrical, Country Life Pet Supplies, Flowers of Rustington and The Butcher & Deli.