West Sussex Scouts to travel to USA for World Scout Jamboree

Scouts from across West Sussex will be travelling to the USA to share their knowledge and experiences with 45,000 people from around the world.

Next month, the World Scout Jamboree will take place in West Virginia and 80 Scouts from West Sussex were chosen to join the UK contingent.

Unit 68 West Sussex Wolves

More than 200 applicants had to go through a rigorous selection process of camps and interviews to represent their Scouting county and the UK at the event. They will be joining more than 4,500 Scouts and leaders as part of the UK contingent.

From this area, there will be 12 Scouts taking part from the Worthing district, six from Adur and six from the Arundel and Littlehampton district.

The two West Sussex units, the West Sussex Wolves and the Mustang Martlets, have recently received the UK contingent specially-designed kit in preparation for this trip of a lifetime.

Every member of the UK contingent has received a rucksack and an 80-litre holdall to carry three weeks of kit which includes a hat, moisture wicking t-shirt and water bottle.

Over the past 18 months, they have had to raise £280,000 to attend the jamboree, with approximately £60,000 of this going to support less fortunate countries, and the two West Sussex units are almost at their target.

Attending the jamboree is an opportunity like no other for the selected Scouts. Not only will they get to meet 45,000 people from nearly every country in the world but also share their knowledge and experiences, while working towards greater international understanding.

Bear Grylls, chief Scout, said: “Over the course of the jamboree these 80 Scouts will be able to meet people from around the world, take part in amazing adventures and experiences, learn new skills and be challenged to think about global issues in a new light.”

The preparation to take part in the jamboree has also allowed them to learn new skills at the numerous camps over the last 18 months, which will serve them well at the event itself and in their future lives too.

Mike Scott, Omar Lugo and Scott Sorrels, the chief organisers, said: “The 24th World Scout Jamboree will feature the hallmarks of past world jamboree programmes such as the global development village, the World Scout Centre, a special sustainability initiative and the socialisation elements that allow participants to make lifelong friends from around the world.

“Unlike any other youth event, it invites them to surround themselves in diverse global cultures by joining their new Scouting friends at a single destination for 12 unforgettable days.”