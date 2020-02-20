West Sussex cheerleaders named division champions

Cheerleaders with Worthing-based Vengeance Allstars have been named division champions, winning in two different age groups.

The junior cheer level one team and senior cheer level one team both won first place at the BCA FUNdamentals 2020 regional competition, held at K2 Crawley.

The Vengeance programme, based at Thomas A Becket Junior School, attracts boys and girls from Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Brighton.

Tasha Whitehead, programme director, said: “The teams have only been competing for three seasons and are already proving that they are a force to be reckoned with.

“The 60-plus squad of boys and girls aged three to 30 have been training their routines since October and their hard work is starting to show.

“The boys and girls are incredibly talented, work extremely hard and deserve their recent wins.

“The whole programme, from our recreational teams to our competition teams, are passionate, dedicated and committed, not only to the team growth but also personal growth.”

Visit www.vengeanceallstars.com or email vengeancecheer@gmail.com for more information.