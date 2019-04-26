West Sussex boy, 9, 'over the moon' after Queen's Brian May signs his guitar

A nine-year-old boy from West Sussex who suffers from a brain condition was 'over the moon' after Queen guitarist Brian May signed his electric guitar.

Charlie Bone, who attends Seal Primary School in Selsey, had been off ill from school due to the condition hydrocephalus which causes increased brain pressure.

Charlie with the guitar

Brian had come down to Selsey from London to unveil a blue plaque for his friend and fellow astrophysicist, Sir Patrick Moore, and had been greeting fans outside the Sir Patrick's former home. Read more here: Brian May talks about importance of blue plaque for Sir Patrick Moore in Selsey

An aspiring guitarist himself, Charlie is also a fan of Brian's music.

Charlie's mother, Kayleigh, said: "He loves all music. Music like Queen, The Beatles and all that. We only like down the road so he changed into his clothes and came down with his Nan. He was over the moon with it — he kept talking about it.

"I think he was just a bit shocked really, he was delighted with it, but I think he was more shocked than anything and that Brian had done that for him."

Brian May signing the guitar

Charlie was back at school for a short while yesterday and was able to tell friends and teachers about the experience.