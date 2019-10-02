Waterstones to open branch in Rustington

Bookshop chain Waterstones has confirmed that it is to open a branch in Rustington.

The national retailer will occupy 130 The Street – formerly the site of women’s clothing store Kady Boutique and prior to that the home of long-standing ironmongers Stacey’s.

A spokesman for Waterstones said that the shop is scheduled to open in late October, although that may be subject to change.

Chairman of Rustington Chamber of Trade and Commerce Andy Cooper said it is ‘great news’ for the village.

He said: “I’m delighted, absolutely delighted.

“I think it shows the level of faith people have in Rustington as a business hub.

“It’s great that they have chosen us.”

In terms of trade Mr Cooper says it will ‘bring people into the heart of the village’.

He added: “I think it’s just going to boost the village as a whole.”

The store will be the first of two bookshops that Waterstones is due to open in Sussex in the forthcoming months; a branch is also scheduled to open in Hove, on George Street, in late November.