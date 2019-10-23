Waterstones announces opening date of Rustington store

Retailer Waterstones has announced the official opening date of its new bookshop in Rustington.

The store at 130 The Street – formerly clothing store Kady Boutique and prior to that the home of ironmongers Stacey’s – will formally launch on Saturday (October 26) at 9am with a ribbon cutting event at 11am.

Waterstones is due to launch two new shops in Sussex

Joining staff will be children’s picture book character Elmer the elephant from David McKee’s Elmer series, and Elmer-themed activities and storytelling sessions are due to run during the day.

The Rustington branch is the first of two new stores that the national bookseller is opening in Sussex. Its new shop in Hove, at 90 to 91 George Street, will officially open on November 9 with Brighton playwright and poet Rosy Carrick to launch the store at 11am.

Manager of the bookshops Sam Noonan said: “It is hugely exciting to be opening a Waterstones in Rustington.

“Ours will be a beautiful, smaller bookshop packed with thousands of amazing titles from the latest bestsellers to much loved kids’ classics and a wide range of fiction and non-fiction."

She added: “Above all, both bookshop teams are keen to make everyone feel extremely welcome and we can’t wait to share our passion for books with them.”

The store will be run by a team of six and will also stock stationery and gifts. It will be open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

For more on this story, see Waterstones to open branch in Rustington