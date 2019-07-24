Watch this spectacular slow motion footage of forked lightning above Worthing

The light sleepers and night owls among us may have heard the almighty thunderstorm last night (July 23), as the heatwave gave way to crashing thunder and lightning.

The dramatic scenes created an opportunity for some spectacular footage and one Worthing resident, Steven Holman, captured the forked lightning on his camera phone and slowed it down to show the bolts cascading across the night sky.

Lightning above Broadwater. Credit: Nick Powell Photography

Photographer and licensed drone operator Eddie Mitchell also captured some amazing footage of lightning above Worthing from a drone's-eye-view, showing the whole town lit up by the dramatic cracks.