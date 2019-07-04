Watch this Lancing man propose to his stunned girlfriend during 15,000ft skydive

A Lancing man has taken falling in love to a whole new level with an adrenaline-fuelled proposal.

Matt Kemp-Smith, 26, treated his girlfriend, Rebecca, 23, to a skydive for her birthday and, after plummeting 15,000ft while ‘frozen in terror’, was waiting with ring at the ready for when she landed.

Matt and Rebecca

Despite being terrified of heights, Matt knew Rebecca had always wanted to do a skydive so took the plunge in the name of love.

“It was an absolutely crazy experience,” he said.

“I’m absolutely petrified of heights so actually jumping out of the plane was the hardest bit. I just said ‘you’ll have to push me’.

“I wasn’t nervous at all about the proposal, I knew it was exactly what I wanted to do and I knew she’d wanted me to do it for a while.

Matt and Rebecca

“I feel on top of the world - it couldn’t have gone any better.

“Even though I’d known what I wanted to do for a couple of years, it was really surprising for her and the family who came along. It was nice to keep it quiet.”

The whole proposal was captured on video by skydive company GoSkydive, as Matt approached his beau sheepishly trying to keep the ring hidden behind his back.

Then it was down onto one knee – ‘I’ve got a question to ask you. Will you marry me?’ – followed by a delighted ‘yes’ from the overwhelmed Rebecca.

Rebecca during her skydive

The only downside for Matt was the need for him to reach the ground first meant taking the fastest, and scariest, route, involving terrifying spins.

The added terror was worth it for Matt, who works in client accounting, who met Rebecca, a primary school teacher, around four years ago on holiday in Tenerife. The pair stayed in touch after returning home and soon sparked up a relationship.

Although Rebecca lives in Surrey, the couple are looking to buy a house together, which looks like delaying their wedding plans for the time being.

Matt's skydive

The proposal