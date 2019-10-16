Watch this curious seal get right up close to Shoreham kayakers in the River Adur

Kayakers in the River Adur were joined by a friendly visitor this week.

On Monday (October 14), Raymond Ward and Karl Hampton were kayaking near the toll bridge when a juvenile harbour seal popped up, feeding on flatfish and following the pair for around two hours.

The seal in the River Adur SUS-191016-141544001

It joined them in a paddle downstream towards B&Q then back up towards the town centre, all captured on cameras attached to their kayaks.

The following day their curious companion joined them on the water again, ducking in and out of the water for around half an hour before swimming away.

Raymond, who is a lecturer in physical geography at the University of Brighton, said Sussex Wildlife Trust had been made aware of the seal.

“I’ve worked in the area of coastal research plus boating, surfing, diving, and kayaking in Shoreham for 16 years and never seen a seal so far upstream,” he said.

“It was an outstanding experience and hopefully the seal stays healthy.

“Seals are very playful but it’s important to let the seal initiate any contact, don’t approach yourself and keep your distance. If the seal does end up in distress or injured best to contact British Divers Marine Life Rescue.”

The Adur is used to seeing seals playing around the harbour and earlier this year onlookers were treated to an animal named Floss, who delighted residents for months before meeting a tragic end.