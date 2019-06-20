Watch the shocking moment cyclist performs a 'wheelie' into oncoming traffic on Worthing dual carriageway

Footage captured on a dashboard camera shows the moment a teenager dangerously cycles into oncoming traffic in Worthing.

The video shows a boy, who is not wearing a helmet, performing a wheelie and cycling down the middle of the North Street.

North Street cyclist

Several cars were forced to stop on the town centre dual carriageway to avoid the cyclist, as a friend watches on from the central reservation.

It was captured at around 2pm on Sunday, June 9.

Sussex Police issued a statement warning all road users to behave safely: "While we cannot comment without knowing the full circumstances, we would advise all road users to abide by the Highway Code – not just for their own safety, but for the safety of others too."