Watch the shocking moment an out of control Toyota rams another car across road before crashing into two walls in West Sussex

Video footage has emerged of the shocking moment an out of control Toyota rammed another car across a road before crashing into two walls in West Sussex this week

The collision, which Sussex Police said was due to a mechanical fault with the accelerator of the vehicle, was captured by resident Barry-Elaine Rowswell in Bracklesham Bay on Tuesday (July 16).

In a post on Facebook, Barry wrote: "This car has just reversed off the pavement opposite my house, rammed my daughters car across the road, backed into the wall of the flats and then drove forward smashing my front wall and coming to a stop in my front garden."

When approached for comment, Sussex Police confirmed no arrests were made.

A spokesman said: "An officer responded to a collision in Bracklesham Bay which was reported at 10.35am on Tuesday, where a Toyota car, with Dutch registration, had collided with a wall and parked cars.

"The cause of the collision was assessed as being a mechanical fault with the accelerator of the vehicle. It was established that for medical reasons the driver of that vehicle was not able to give a specimen of breath.

"There was no reason to suspect that the driver was unfit to drive through drink or drugs and his arrest, in order to obtain a sample of blood, was not therefore justified."