Watch the official opening of Rustington’s Waterstones bookshop

A new branch of Waterstones was officially opened in Rustington yesterday morning.

Adam Baldwin, Cluster Leader, and shop manager Sam Noonan cut the ribbon to the new store in The Street with the assistance of Tanya Swan and her son Teddy aged two.

Young book-lovers gathered for the opening were delighted by Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, who made a special guest appearance.

Andy Cooper, chairman of Rustington Chamber of Trade and Commerce, has previously said the opening of the new store was ‘great news’ and would 'bring people into the heart of the village’.

He said: “I think it shows the level of faith people have in Rustington as a business hub. It’s great that they have chosen us.”

Rustington is also set to become home to another famous chain - the chicken restaurant and takeaway KFC, which will be opening soon in Broadmark Parade.

The new Waterstones is the first of two bookshops that the chain is planning to open in Sussex in the forthcoming months; a branch is also scheduled to open in Hove, on George Street, in November.

