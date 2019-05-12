Watch dramatic footage of Bognor car fire

Dramatic footage has been released showing flames engulf a car in Bognor Regis last night.
Read the original story here: Car 'explodes' in Bognor
Fire crews were called to the scene at 11.16pm yesterday (May 11) to reports of a vehicle fire in Longford Road
Hollie Croucher was at a friends house when the fire broke out.
She said: "[The fire] scared the living hell out of us all we saw the curtains light up orange then heard a loud bang, looked out window and saw a car on fire so called 999 straight away, they were there within minutes."