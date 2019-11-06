Watch as Worthing fireworks display lights up the night sky

Tens of thousands of people across the area filled Worthing seafront on Bonfire Night to watch the annual fireworks extravaganza.

The £7,200 display, which is organised by the Worthing Lions Club and funded by the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, wowed the crowds at 7.30pm last night, lasting approximately 15 minutes.

Worthing's bonfire night fireworks display 2019

See a gallery of pictures from the night here.

Club president Tony Carter estimated that more than 20,000 people turned up, with the beach filled with revellers up to the stretch opposite Grand Avenue.

He said: “The fireworks were, as always, very, very good. Everybody seemed to be enjoying themselves – I heard a lot of ‘oos’ and ‘aahs’ – and as far as I’m aware there was no trouble, which is good.”

Before the fireworks, there was entertainment from a samba band performing along the promenade, a stilt walker making balloons by the Pavilion Theatre and amusements from the William Cole Funfair, also along the seafront.

Food stalls in South Street Square served food and drinks, including German sausages, burgers and sweets.

The display was by Chichester-based company Selstar Fireworks, which won the British Firework Champion of Champions 2019 and has done the display for several years.

Tony Holley, fireworks display organiser, said: “They try out new fireworks at our displays, so we have to wait and see what we get.

“Whatever it is, it is a fantastic display. It is every year.”

Bucket collections for the Lions took place last night, and the total raised is still being totted up. Money raised will go to funding the event and good causes supported by the Lions, such as the Butterflies breast clinic at Worthing Hospital, which benefitted from a £4,000 donation recently.